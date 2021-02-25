Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $218.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.09 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $272.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $494.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.