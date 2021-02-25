Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.47-1.56 EPS.

TVTY stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.