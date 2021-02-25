Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.47-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 32,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

