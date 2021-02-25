Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 339,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.