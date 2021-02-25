Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 495,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

