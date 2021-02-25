Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 126,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

