Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 258,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,804 shares of company stock worth $216,923,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.