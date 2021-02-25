Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

