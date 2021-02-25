Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Loews by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders have sold a total of 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

