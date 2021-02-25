Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 448.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

