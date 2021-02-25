Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 552,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

