Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,736 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $16,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,706,879.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $388.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.96 and a 200-day moving average of $325.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.61 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

