Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.66 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

