Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Total reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.