TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.77

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 346707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

