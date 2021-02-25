TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.52 and last traded at $61.14. Approximately 1,164,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,825. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

