Traders Buy High Volume of MP Materials Call Options (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,149 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 15,970 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MP traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.