Traders Buy Large Volume of Adverum Biotechnologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,536% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

