Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

