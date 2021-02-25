Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark raised Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.62.

TCW opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

