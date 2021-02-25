TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.102-199.241 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.91 million.TriMas also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

Shares of TRS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 215,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,107. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

