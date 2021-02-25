Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

