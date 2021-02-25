Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.15. Trinity Place shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 160 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew Messinger acquired 26,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $26,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Place during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

