Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.48

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

