TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TRIP opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

