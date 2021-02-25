TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 7.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TripAdvisor traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $49.56. 7,374,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 3,171,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

