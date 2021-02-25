TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $15,952.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00741181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00036627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

