TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $346.88 million and $107.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.93 or 0.00708236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 347,145,638 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

