Truist Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $350.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $45.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,881. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

