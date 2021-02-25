Tudor Pickering Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$18.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.98.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$20.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.