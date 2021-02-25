TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank cut shares of TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

