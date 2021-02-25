Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.30

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 4500760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.43 ($0.53).

Several research firms have weighed in on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

The company has a market cap of £606.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

