Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

NYSE TWLO traded down $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.23. 29,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,257. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $291,337,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

