U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.81 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

