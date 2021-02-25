U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

