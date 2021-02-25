U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Truist upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

