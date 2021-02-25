U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down to $141.60

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $141.60, but opened at $127.00. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 3,057 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94.

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $13,557,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

