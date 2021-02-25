UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.