UBS Group Upgrades The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Neutral”

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The ODP has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

