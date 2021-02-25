Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

