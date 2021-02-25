Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.91 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $22.92 or 0.00048692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003202 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 372.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,612,659 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

