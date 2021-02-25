United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,185,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,252. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

