United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Down 5.6%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $292.00 and last traded at $295.11. Approximately 1,298,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 820,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.52.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.