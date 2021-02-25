United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.15% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.58. 7,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,816. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,197,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

