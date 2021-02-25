United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $196.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.