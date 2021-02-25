Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.35.

NYSE UVE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 203,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,717. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

