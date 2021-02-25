Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 158834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

