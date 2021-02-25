Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading Down 11.9%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 2,129,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,252,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

