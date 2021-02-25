Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) were down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 1,211,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,069,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Urban One alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.