US Bancorp DE Buys 7,173 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

